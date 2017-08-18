Fiat - 124 Spider 1800 - 1978

car description

This is a very special classic. This Fiat 124 spider with Pininfarina bodywork is nowadays a timeless and beautiful classic. Mechanically and technically this car is in very good condition. The engine runs perfectly and quietly without weird noises!It drives, shifts and brakes well.In 2017, more than 2400 euros was spent on this Fiat - this included the mounting of a new rear axle + brakes.The interior is in original and good condition. The seats are still in good condition with no cracks in the seating surface. The door panels are in excellent condition! The lights of the car are in working condition. Just like all the main electricity (such as windshield wipers, Blower/Heater,) the only thing missing is the radio, but this this can be easily installed and there is also a CD-changer in the trunk.All the windows are in good condition, no cracks/tears etc. The convertible roof is also in good condition without cracks in the rear window (see photos) The Fiat 124’s bodywork is in good condition with minimal rust and hardly any welding. The paint is in poor condition and it would need to be repainted to make it beautiful,The car looks nice but has signs of wear and was repainted in the past. This Fiat comes with brand new parts including:- New timing belt- New V-string- New oil filter It also comes with the original spare wheel + jack in the car and all the documentation from the previous owner.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Hoek van Holland, the Netherlands.