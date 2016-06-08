loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: FIAT Model: 124 SPIDER Trim: 1.4 Multiair Turbo140hp AUTO Lusso Plus Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 242 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: Volcano Black

This is the FIAT 124 SPIDER 1.4 Multiair Turbo140hp AUTO Lusso Plus, it is equipped with a good level of specification and is finished in Volcano Black. It has only had 0 owner since new. As with every Motorvogue Approved Used FIAT you will get a free full vehicle health check as well as 5 days free insurance a minimum of 12 months warranty and 9 months M.O.T. Vehicle subject to a 149 inc VAT Admin Fee. Vehicle subject to terms & conditions.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411990
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Fiat > 124
  • Derivative
    Spider
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    242 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
£22,995

Kings Lynn Motorvogue
PE304LP, Norfolk
United Kingdom

