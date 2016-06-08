Accessories

This is the FIAT 124 SPIDER 1.4 Multiair Turbo140hp AUTO Lusso Plus, it is equipped with a good level of specification and is finished in Volcano Black. It has only had 0 owner since new. As with every Motorvogue Approved Used FIAT you will get a free full vehicle health check as well as 5 days free insurance a minimum of 12 months warranty and 9 months M.O.T. Vehicle subject to a 149 inc VAT Admin Fee. Vehicle subject to terms & conditions.