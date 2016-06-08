Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: FIAT Model: 124 SPIDER Trim: 1.4 Multiair Lusso Plus 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 5 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: WHITE
3D map display, Cruise control + speed limiter, Dusk and rain sensors, Navigation system, PAS, Rear parking camera, Rear parking sensors, 7'' touchscreen radio with multimedia control knob, DAB, Bluetooth, WiFi, 2 USB ports and Aux-in, Bose premium 9 speaker system, Adaptive front lighting system, Body coloured bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Dual chrome exhaust, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable door mirrors, Fog lights, Headlight washers, LED headlight and daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Silver windscreen surround, Automatic climate control, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Heated seats, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Leather upholstery, ABS/EBD, Dual front airbags, Electronic stability control, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Roll over hoops in silver, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Keyless entry, Keyless Start, 17'' alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit,Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Lusso Plus 2dr
Glyn Hopkin Fiat Chelmsford
CM12UP
United Kingdom
Jun 8, 2016
Nov 15, 2016
Jul 13, 2017