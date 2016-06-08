loading Loading please wait....
FIAT 124 SPIDER 1.4 Multiair Lusso Plus 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: FIAT Model: 124 SPIDER Trim: 1.4 Multiair Lusso Plus 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 5 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: WHITE

3D map display, Cruise control + speed limiter, Dusk and rain sensors, Navigation system, PAS, Rear parking camera, Rear parking sensors, 7'' touchscreen radio with multimedia control knob, DAB, Bluetooth, WiFi, 2 USB ports and Aux-in, Bose premium 9 speaker system, Adaptive front lighting system, Body coloured bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Dual chrome exhaust, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable door mirrors, Fog lights, Headlight washers, LED headlight and daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Silver windscreen surround, Automatic climate control, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Heated seats, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Leather upholstery, ABS/EBD, Dual front airbags, Electronic stability control, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Roll over hoops in silver, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Keyless entry, Keyless Start, 17'' alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit,Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Lusso Plus 2dr

  • Ad ID
    411235
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Fiat > 124
  • Derivative
    Spider
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    5 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Glyn Hopkin Fiat Chelmsford
CM12UP
United Kingdom

