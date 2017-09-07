loading Loading please wait....
FIAT 124 SPIDER 1.4 Multiair Lusso Plus 2dr

£20,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: FIAT Model: 124 SPIDER Trim: 1.4 Multiair Lusso Plus 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 3211 Engine Size: 1400 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Rear parking camera, Rear parking sensors, 3D map display, Navigation system, 7' touchscreen radio with multimedia control knob, DAB, Bluetooth, WiFi, 2 USB ports and Aux-in, Bose premium 9 speaker system,Thrilling fusion of Italian elegance and open top racing-heritage.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311570
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Fiat > 124
  • Derivative
    Spider
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    3211 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1400
  • Engine Model
    1400
County Motor Works
Chelmsford, CM26PN, Essex
United Kingdom

