FIAT 124 SPIDER 1.4 Multiair Lusso 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: FIAT Model: 124 SPIDER Trim: 1.4 Multiair Lusso 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 6540 Engine Size: 1400 Ext Color: BLUE
Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Rear parking camera, Rear parking sensors, 3D map display, Navigation system, 7' touchscreen radio with multimedia control knob, DAB, Bluetooth, WiFi, 2 USB ports and Aux-in,Numerous motoring journalists have driven Fiat's 124 Spider in the UK, and the majority agree that it's one of best sports cars on sale right now. Our low mileage Lusso represents excellent value.
Doves Vauxhall Southampton
Southampton, SO171AL, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Jun 8, 2016
Nov 15, 2016
Jul 13, 2017