FIAT 124 SPIDER 1.4 Multiair Lusso 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: FIAT Model: 124 SPIDER Trim: 1.4 Multiair Lusso 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 6540 Engine Size: 1400 Ext Color: BLUE

Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Rear parking camera, Rear parking sensors, 3D map display, Navigation system, 7' touchscreen radio with multimedia control knob, DAB, Bluetooth, WiFi, 2 USB ports and Aux-in,Numerous motoring journalists have driven Fiat's 124 Spider in the UK, and the majority agree that it's one of best sports cars on sale right now. Our low mileage Lusso represents excellent value.

  • Ad ID
    404258
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Fiat > 124
  • Derivative
    Spider
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    6540 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1400
  • Engine Model
    1400
Oldham Motor Park
Oldham, OL13HQ, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

