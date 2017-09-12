loading Loading please wait....
FIAT 124 SPIDER 1.4 Multiair Lusso 2dr

£20,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: FIAT Model: 124 SPIDER Trim: 1.4 Multiair Lusso 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 1007 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: RED

Accessories

3D map display, Bluetooth with Wi-Fi, Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Rear parking camera, Rear parking sensors, 2 USB ports, Aux input, Touchscreen Satnav with DAB, Body coloured bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Dual chrome exhaust, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable door mirrors, Fog lights, LED rear lights, Silver windscreen surround, Automatic climate control, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Heated seats, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Leather upholstery, ABS/EBD, Dual front airbags, Electronic stability control, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Roll over hoops in silver, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Keyless entry, Keyless Start, 17'' alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit,Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Lusso 2dr

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323849
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Fiat > 124
  • Derivative
    Spider
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    1007 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Glyn Hopkin Fiat St Albans
AL40QU, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

