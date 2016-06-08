loading Loading please wait....
FIAT 124 SPIDER 1.4 Multiair Classica 2dr Sports

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: FIAT Model: 124 SPIDER Trim: 1.4 Multiair Classica 2dr Sports Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 612 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: Argento Grey

2017 Fiat 124 SPIDER 1.4 Multiair Classica 2dr Sports with 612miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    420610
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Fiat > 124
  • Derivative
    Spider
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    612 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
£18,990

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom

