loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

FIAT 124 SPIDER 1.4 Multiair Classica 2dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: FIAT Model: 124 SPIDER Trim: 1.4 Multiair Classica 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Cruise control + speed limiter, Bluetooth + USB, Air conditioning, 16" alloy wheels, Delivery mileage, PAS, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable door mirrors, LED rear lights, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, ABS/EBD, Dual front airbags, Electronic stability control, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Roll over hoops in black, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Keyless Start, Remote central locking, Silver stitching

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403529
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Fiat > 124
  • Derivative
    Spider
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£17,998

Arnold Clark Fiat/Abarth (Glasgow)
G211LZ
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!