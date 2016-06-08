FIAT 124 SPIDER 1.4 Multiair Classica 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: FIAT Model: 124 SPIDER Trim: 1.4 Multiair Classica 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: White
Cruise control + speed limiter, Bluetooth + USB, Air conditioning, 16" alloy wheels, Delivery mileage, PAS, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable door mirrors, LED rear lights, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, ABS/EBD, Dual front airbags, Electronic stability control, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Roll over hoops in black, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Keyless Start, Remote central locking, Silver stitching
Arnold Clark Fiat/Abarth (Glasgow)
G211LZ
United Kingdom
Jun 8, 2016
Nov 15, 2016
Jul 13, 2017