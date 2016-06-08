loading Loading please wait....
FIAT 124 SPIDER 1.4 Multiair Classica 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: FIAT Model: 124 SPIDER Trim: 1.4 Multiair Classica 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: White

16" alloy wheels, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Air conditioning, LED rear lights, PAS, Cruise control + speed limiter, Electrically adjustable door mirrors, Electric front windows, Dual exhaust pipes, Body coloured door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, Solid paint, Leather gear knob, Front head restraints, Front armrest, Cloth upholstery, ABS/EBD, Dual front airbags, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Remote central locking, Keyless Start, Immobiliser, Silver stitching

  • Ad ID
    414905
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Fiat > 124
  • Derivative
    Spider
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
£17,998

Arnold Clark Fiat (Kirkcaldy)
Kirkcaldy, KY13NE, Fife
United Kingdom

