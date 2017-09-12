loading Loading please wait....
FIAT 124 SPIDER 1.4 Multiair Classica 2dr

£19,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: FIAT Model: 124 SPIDER Trim: 1.4 Multiair Classica 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 667 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Radio, Body coloured bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable door mirrors, LED rear lights, Air conditioning, Cloth upholstery, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, ABS/EBD, Dual front airbags, Electronic stability control, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Roll over hoops in black, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Keyless Start, Remote central locking, Silver stitching, 16'' alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit,Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Classica 2dr

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323851
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Fiat > 124
  • Derivative
    Spider
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    667 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Glyn Hopkin Fiat St Albans
AL40QU, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

