Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: FIAT Model: 124 SPIDER Trim: 1.4 Multiair Classica 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 667 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: BLACK
Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Radio, Body coloured bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable door mirrors, LED rear lights, Air conditioning, Cloth upholstery, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, ABS/EBD, Dual front airbags, Electronic stability control, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Roll over hoops in black, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Keyless Start, Remote central locking, Silver stitching, 16'' alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit,Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Classica 2dr
Glyn Hopkin Fiat St Albans
AL40QU, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
The Fiat 124 Spider has gone on sale in the UK, and the company has wast...
Fiat’s 124 Spider follows a simple and well-used formula. Take a great e...