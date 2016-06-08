Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: FIAT Model: 124 SPIDER Trim: 1.4 Multiair Anniversary 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 4603 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: RED
3D map display, Bluetooth with Wi-Fi, Cruise control + speed limiter, Dusk and rain sensors, PAS, Rear parking sensors, 2 USB ports, Aux input, Bose premium 9 speaker system, Touchscreen Satnav with DAB, Adaptive front lighting system, Body coloured bumpers, Dual chrome exhaust, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable door mirrors, Fog lights, Headlight washers, LED headlight and daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Silver door mirrors, Silver windscreen surround, Special solid paint, Automatic climate control, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Heated seats, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Leather upholstery, Numbered anniversary edition plaque, ABS/EBD, Dual front airbags, Electronic stability control, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Roll over hoops in silver, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Keyless Start, Remote central locking, 17'' alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit,Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Anniversary 2dr
Glyn Hopkin Fiat Buckhurst Hill
Buckhurst Hill, IG95TZ, Essex
United Kingdom
Jun 8, 2016
Nov 15, 2016
Jul 13, 2017