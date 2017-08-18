loading Loading please wait....
Fiat-124 Special-1970

€2,900 - €3,770 (£2,641.90 - £3,434.47)
DATA· Valid revision: no· Italian license plates and documents:· Owners: 2· Color: Ivory· Motor: 1400 cc· General condition and maintenance: good· Paint and bodywork condition: good· Underbody status: goodDESCRIPTION1970 Fiat 124 Special-original 86,000 km 2, and owners. Last regular review. Ivory color, 1400 cubic capacity.The car can be reviewed and withdrawn Taranto, Italy.

  • Ad ID
    305176
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 124
