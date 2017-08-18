Fiat-124 Special-1970

DATA· Valid revision: no· Italian license plates and documents:· Owners: 2· Color: Ivory· Motor: 1400 cc· General condition and maintenance: good· Paint and bodywork condition: good· Underbody status: goodDESCRIPTION1970 Fiat 124 Special-original 86,000 km 2, and owners. Last regular review. Ivory color, 1400 cubic capacity.The car can be reviewed and withdrawn Taranto, Italy.
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom
The Fiat 124 Spider has gone on sale in the UK, and the company has wast...
Fiat’s 124 Spider follows a simple and well-used formula. Take a great e...