Fiat 124

€9,300 (£8,369.07)
car description

This Fiat 124 Sport Coupé 1600 from 1974 is one of the third series (type 124 CC). The engine is of the 132AC000 type with a cubic capacity of 1.592 cc and delivers 108 horsepower. In combination with 5 speed manual and a 34DMS Weber carburettor this Sport Coupé had in his good old days a top speed of 180 km/h. The car is in a very good condition, drives fantastic and has a good road holding. The body is still intact and the chrome is still shining. The Coupe is imported to Netherlands in 2003. The Dutch MoT (APK) runs to March 2019.

More information on: www.kucarfa.nl

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324519
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Fiat > 124
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Orange
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1974
  • Mileage
    67000 mi
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Stephensonweg 13
Gorinchem, 4207 HA, Zuid-Holland
Netherlands

