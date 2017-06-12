loading Loading please wait....
FIAT 124 EVO MYLIFE Petrol Manual Grey 24000

£3,995
2011 Fiat Punto Evo MyLife Edition 1.2 Manual 5 Door In Metallic Grey. Only 24,000 Miles From New With One Former Keeper. MOT Until May 2018. Full Service History With A Fresh Service For The Sale.;;Upgraded Specification Includes; Front Fog Lights, Gloss Black Front And Rear Body Detailing, 15" Alloy Wheels, Electric Mirrors, Multi Funcitonal Steering Wheel, Blue And Me Handsfree, Bluetooth Wireless Smartphone Connectivity, AUX and USB Input, Electric Windows (Front), Air Conditioning, City Steering, On Board Computer, Start / Stop Fuel Saving Technology, Central Locking;;-- Full Bookpacks, 2 Keys And Low Insurance Group --;;LOW RATE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE!;;RAC APPROVED - MINIMUM OF 3 MONTHS WARRANTY - 12 MONTHS RAC BREAKDOWN COVER - FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME - OUT OF HOURS APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE;;*Buy With Confidence*

  • Ad ID
    283026
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    12/06/2017
  • Category
    Fiat > 124
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    24000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.242
  • Engine Model
    EVO MYLIFE
Unit 16B Kingsway, Bridgend Industrial Estate, Bridgend
Bridgend, CF31 3YH, Mid Glamorgan
United Kingdom

Evo
