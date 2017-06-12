FIAT 124 EVO MYLIFE Petrol Manual Grey 24000

car description

2011 Fiat Punto Evo MyLife Edition 1.2 Manual 5 Door In Metallic Grey. Only 24,000 Miles From New With One Former Keeper. MOT Until May 2018. Full Service History With A Fresh Service For The Sale.;;Upgraded Specification Includes; Front Fog Lights, Gloss Black Front And Rear Body Detailing, 15" Alloy Wheels, Electric Mirrors, Multi Funcitonal Steering Wheel, Blue And Me Handsfree, Bluetooth Wireless Smartphone Connectivity, AUX and USB Input, Electric Windows (Front), Air Conditioning, City Steering, On Board Computer, Start / Stop Fuel Saving Technology, Central Locking;;-- Full Bookpacks, 2 Keys And Low Insurance Group --;;LOW RATE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE!;;RAC APPROVED - MINIMUM OF 3 MONTHS WARRANTY - 12 MONTHS RAC BREAKDOWN COVER - FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME - OUT OF HOURS APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE;;*Buy With Confidence*