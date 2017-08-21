1965 Fiat 1200 S OSI Coupe

1965 Fiat 1200S OSI Coupe LHD Finished in Rosso with Nero interior . One of a total of only 350 cars of which 280 were Spyders with just 70 Coupes making this the rarest model . Built by the Italian coachbuilder of Turin Officine Stampaggi Industriali or OSI and founded in 1960 by the former Ghia president Luigi Segre this example has been professionally restored including a rebuild of all mechanical items including engine, gearbox, differential, suspension, brakes, interior trim, wiring and all bodywork when completed the work was to such a high standard that the car was awarded the highest possible accolade by the Italian Historic Motoring Organization the ASI with a Gold Plaque in 2007. The car has been in a significant UK collection since then and the car remains in the same condition which as good or better than new and is a delight to drive with excellent performance which is not out of place on modern roads with high gearing and with light, nimble handling and it would be a challenge to find a better example !! Complete with original Italian Libretto and ASI Targa ORO papers. £44,950
1965 fiat 1200cc s osi coupe gold restored
Eccles,
Greater Manchester
United Kingdom
