Fiat - 1100 - 1961

Intact and original “barn find” vehicle This vehicle is being sold without documents, keys or registration. The 1100cc 4-cylinder engine needs to be serviced (oil change, spark plugs and filters to be changed) and the vehicle is equipped with a 4-speed manual gearbox. The body and interior are in excellent condition and the original paint does not appear to have been restored.This vehicle can be viewed and retrieved in Sallanches, France.

  • Ad ID
    407461
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 1100
€3,501 - €4,551.30 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

