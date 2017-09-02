car description

1949 Fiat 1100 Cabriolet by Farina LHD .Finished in Light Metallic Blue with a Dark Blue hide interior with Cream hood and hoodbag. This example is one of only a handful of elegant cabriolets built by Farina and bears close resemblance to the Ferrari 166 Inter, so much so that Enzo himself appealed against Farina using the design. The car is bodied entirely in aluminium over a light wire frame upon which the panels are shaped with all the fixtures and fittings painstakingly restored being unique to the car,this was the same construction method used by Touring for the Aston DB4 and Maserati 3500GT. Restored over 3000 hours with a full photographic record in Italy to concours standard. Featured on the front cover of Auto d,Epoca Feb. 2002 (copy in file) which is testament to the level of time and skill attributed to it,s restoration. With the car is a large picture file and technical information plus original Italian registration papers and Automobile Club D,Italia papers. Having been part of a significant private UK collection since 2005 this is a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of early post war Fiat motoring history of which only 4 examples of this design survive. PLEASE TEL