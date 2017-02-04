loading Loading please wait....
Ferves - Ranger 4x2 - 1969

€21,000 - €27,300 (£18,723.60 - £24,340.68)
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

1969 Ferves Ranger 4x2DETAILS- Valid inspection: yes- Odometer reading: 23,000 km- Owners: 2- General conditions and maintenance: good- Paint and body conditions: very good- Underbody conditions: perfectDESCRIPTIONBeautiful and rare car restored about 5 years ago. 4x2 model with two-wheel drive, 4-seater, French number plate but car ready for Italian registration. Fitted with capote.Note: tyres to be replaced.HISTORYThe Ranger was manufactured by a small Ferves (acronym for Ferrari special vehicles) coachbuilder in Turin and presented at the 1966 Turin Motor Show. The 4x2 version was built on a Fiat base and designed by Eng. Ferrari.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Casalpusterlengo (Lodi), Italy

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234583
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ferves > Ranger
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

