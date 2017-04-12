Ferrari > Testarossa

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Electric Mirrors, 17'' Alloys Iconic Nero Black Testarossa with Black Leather Interior. Kreisiegg Exhaust, 3 Piece Split Rim alloy wheels and Brembo Brakes (Original wheels and brakes available) History, cambelt service by ourselves last year. Testarossa's are fantastic cars and are now highly prized.
Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Electric Mirrors, 17'' Alloys
Epsom,
Surrey
United Kingdom
Artcurial has announced a few of its early highlights for next year’s Re...
Few TV shows glamorise the 1980s to the same degree as Miami Vice, and o...