loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Ferrari Testarossa

Compare this car
£95,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Electric Mirrors, 17'' Alloys Iconic Nero Black Testarossa with Black Leather Interior. Kreisiegg Exhaust, 3 Piece Split Rim alloy wheels and Brembo Brakes (Original wheels and brakes available) History, cambelt service by ourselves last year. Testarossa's are fantastic cars and are now highly prized.

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Electric Mirrors, 17'' Alloys

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258652
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > Testarossa
  • Mileage
    29000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4900
Email Dealer >>

Epsom, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed