Ferrari > Testarossa

car description

This classic 1986 Testarossa is a collectors dream it's one of the most stunning and original examples on the market



A very rare early RHD single high flying mirror and knock of wheels car



It has covered just 23000 miles and only had 3 previous owners (1 owner every 7 years) and is in absolutely immaculate condition.



This vehicle is totally original and the last two owners have done less than 3000 miles in the last 10 years.



The Rosso red paintwork presents flawlessly, as does the cream interior and Rosso carpets.



The Monodado racing wheels have never been refurbished so still feature the iconic black writing, very rare to find and a must for the collector



Overall the bodywork and interior are absolutely amazing.



The engine bay has been fully detailed



Everything on the vehicle is in full working order.



The monster flat 12 5. 0 engine looks and sounds fantastic. you can tell when this fires up it has been well cared for.



The vehicle has been cared for by Ferrari specialists and a new clutch was fitted recently so this will not have to be done.



Supplied with new MOT, service with cambelt change.

