loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Ferrari Testarossa

Compare this car
£175,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

This classic 1986 Testarossa is a collectors dream it's one of the most stunning and original examples on the market

A very rare early RHD single high flying mirror and knock of wheels car

It has covered just 23000 miles and only had 3 previous owners (1 owner every 7 years) and is in absolutely immaculate condition.

This vehicle is totally original and the last two owners have done less than 3000 miles in the last 10 years.

The Rosso red paintwork presents flawlessly, as does the cream interior and Rosso carpets.

The Monodado racing wheels have never been refurbished so still feature the iconic black writing, very rare to find and a must for the collector

Overall the bodywork and interior are absolutely amazing.

The engine bay has been fully detailed

Everything on the vehicle is in full working order.

The monster flat 12 5. 0 engine looks and sounds fantastic. you can tell when this fires up it has been well cared for.

The vehicle has been cared for by Ferrari specialists and a new clutch was fitted recently so this will not have to be done.

Supplied with new MOT, service with cambelt change.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309540
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > Testarossa
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1986
  • Mileage
    23000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    5.0
Email Dealer >>

The Studio Ure Bank Top
Ripon, HG4 1JD, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed