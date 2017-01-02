Vehicle Description 1991 Ferrari Testarossa. Presented in Rosso Corsa with Crema leather and Bordeaux carpets. Still retaining the original jack kit, tool kit, leather wallet and book pack. This Testarossa offers a fantastic investment opportunity with extremely low mileage reading 4,015 and in the ultimate colour combination. Supplied to the first owner in March 1991 and subsequently sold to the current keeper in the winter of that same year.
ferrari testarossa coupe leather rosso-corsa 1991 italian fast red rwd supercar petrol 512 v12 2wd
Arget Business Centre, Bircholt Road, Parkwood Industrial Estate
Maidstone, ME15 9YY, Kent
United Kingdom
