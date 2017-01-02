Ferrari Testarossa Coupe

car description

Vehicle Description 1991 Ferrari Testarossa. Presented in Rosso Corsa with Crema leather and Bordeaux carpets. Still retaining the original jack kit, tool kit, leather wallet and book pack. This Testarossa offers a fantastic investment opportunity with extremely low mileage reading 4,015 and in the ultimate colour combination. Supplied to the first owner in March 1991 and subsequently sold to the current keeper in the winter of that same year.