Ferrari - Testarossa - 1990

Ferrari Testarossa 1990 - Great specimen with only 52,000 kmChassis number: ZFFAA17B000086243Belgian vehicle.Icon from the 90s!Only 2 ownersMajor maintenance service + timing belts replaced by a Ferrari specialist in October 2017.Fuel pumps, spark plugs and clutch bearings replaced + refilled aircon gas and valves lids sprayed.No costs for the next 5 years: ready to use!Last inspection: October 2017.The tyres are only 2 years old and barely used.Maintenance booklet and invoices included.100% accident-free.With matching car cover.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Zottegem, Belgium.

  • Ad ID
    407464
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ferrari > Testarossa
€110,000 - €143,000 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

