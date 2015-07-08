car description

Ferrari Testarossa 1990 - Great specimen with only 52,000 kmChassis number: ZFFAA17B000086243Belgian vehicle.Icon from the 90s!Only 2 ownersMajor maintenance service + timing belts replaced by a Ferrari specialist in October 2017.Fuel pumps, spark plugs and clutch bearings replaced + refilled aircon gas and valves lids sprayed.No costs for the next 5 years: ready to use!Last inspection: October 2017.The tyres are only 2 years old and barely used.Maintenance booklet and invoices included.100% accident-free.With matching car cover.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Zottegem, Belgium.