Ferrari - Testarossa - 1988

€130,000 - €169,000 (£119,665 - £155,564.50)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

This Ferrari Testarossa with an odometer reading of 24,575 km was imported from Japan. The car is in very good condition both inside and out. Before the car left Japan, the distribution and air conditioning were renewed. It hasn’t been driven since.It currently has Japanese export registration papers, but if desired, the seller can also supply the car with a Dutch or German registration (at additional cost). The interior is black leather and it’s in very good condition. Only the driver's seat has a small wear spot on the edge, where you step in. No booklets included. However the seller can demonstrate this car has had 3 owners and the mileage is also demonstrable.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Valkenburg, The Netherlands

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309431
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ferrari > Testarossa
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

