Ferrari Testarossa Additional Information Stunning Ferrari Testarossa in classic Rosso Corsa/Tan combination. With tool roll and original jack. This is an exceptional original car with unmarked interior and exterior. Testarossa's are finally reaching their rightful place and nice original cars like this are hard to find.
2007 ferrari testarossa rosso-corsa 2017 italian fast red rwd supercar petrol 512 v12 2wd
Merlin House, Oakcroft Road
Chessington, KT9 1RH, London
United Kingdom
Artcurial has announced a few of its early highlights for next year’s Re...
Few TV shows glamorise the 1980s to the same degree as Miami Vice, and o...