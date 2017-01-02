loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2007 Ferrari Testarossa

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Ferrari Testarossa Additional Information Stunning Ferrari Testarossa in classic Rosso Corsa/Tan combination. With tool roll and original jack. This is an exceptional original car with unmarked interior and exterior. Testarossa's are finally reaching their rightful place and nice original cars like this are hard to find.

Accessories

2007 ferrari testarossa rosso-corsa 2017 italian fast red rwd supercar petrol 512 v12 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224731
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > Testarossa
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    33436 mi
Email Dealer >>

Merlin House, Oakcroft Road
Chessington, KT9 1RH, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed