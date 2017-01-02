Ferrari Testarossa Additional Information 1986 Ferrari Testarossa, Single Mirror, "Monospecchio". Yellow with Black interior. 16" Knock-on wheels. Sold with unused 3-Piece Ferrari luggage. Diff strengthened, new radiators two years ago. Originally Swiss car, been with present owner since 2004 when it was imported. Original exhaust and air-box available with sale. Car has been featured in numerous magazines including Classic & Sportscar and Evo Magazine. Rare car.
1986 ferrari testarossa yellow 2017 italian fast rwd supercar petrol 512 v12 2wd
Merlin House, Oakcroft Road
Chessington, KT9 1RH, London
United Kingdom
Artcurial has announced a few of its early highlights for next year’s Re...
Few TV shows glamorise the 1980s to the same degree as Miami Vice, and o...