1986 Ferrari Testarossa

POA
Ferrari Testarossa Additional Information 1986 Ferrari Testarossa, Single Mirror, "Monospecchio". Yellow with Black interior. 16" Knock-on wheels. Sold with unused 3-Piece Ferrari luggage. Diff strengthened, new radiators two years ago. Originally Swiss car, been with present owner since 2004 when it was imported. Original exhaust and air-box available with sale. Car has been featured in numerous magazines including Classic & Sportscar and Evo Magazine. Rare car.

1986 ferrari testarossa yellow 2017 italian fast rwd supercar petrol 512 v12 2wd

  • Ad ID
    224729
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > Testarossa
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    45141 mi
Merlin House, Oakcroft Road
Chessington, KT9 1RH, London
United Kingdom

