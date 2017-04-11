loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari Superamerica

£299,995
Giallo Modena with Nero Leather Interior, Nero Dashboard and Carpets, Grigio Chiaro Stitching, 19” Modular Rims with Aluminium Brake Callipers, Giallo Instrument Panel, Daytona Style Seat, Interior Carbon Trim, Battery Charger Europe, GTC Package and Satellite Navigation.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258304
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > Superamerica
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    146656
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    11600 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2006
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5.4
77 High Street,Lyndhurst,
SO43 7PB,
United Kingdom

