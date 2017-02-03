1988 Ferrari Mondial 3.2 QV GTB

car description

With a name reminiscent of the 500 Mondial race cars from the 1950s, the Ferrari Mondial was a replacement model for the Ferrari 308 GT4. The Mondial was the first Ferrari where the entire engine/gearbox/rear suspension assembly was mounted on a detachable steel subframe, making engine removal for a major rebuild or cylinder head removal much easier than it was on previous models. The steel coachwork was taken care of by Carrozzeria Scaglietti and built over a lightweight steel box section space frame. The Mondial 8 is considered one of the marque's most 'practical' vehicles, due to its 214hp, proven drivetrain, four seats and relatively low cost of maintenance; major services can be performed without removing the entire engine/transmission subframe.

Originally registered on 5 th January 1988, this Ferrari Mondial is owned by a knowledgeable classic car enthusiast. We are advised E549FRO drives well and is supplied with the original service books, together with a comprehensive history folder. The all important cambelt was changed some four months ago and the car has been used very little since. Finished in the highly desirable and traditional colour combination of Rossa corsa with