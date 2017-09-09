2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€3,000,000 - €4,000,000 . The 210th LaFerrari Aperta produced. Designed with a unique livery to be unveiled during Ferrari's 70th Anniversary celebrations at Maranello. The pinnacle of Ferrari road car design, performance and passion. Proceeds to benefit charityDuring Ferrari's 70-year history, there has never been another vehicle as eagerly anticipated or as technologically advanced as the LaFerrari Aperta. The result of seven decades of ingenuity, perseverance, creativity, passion and success, the LaFerrari Aperta is a vehicle that embodies every aspect of the company and its founder, the late Enzo Ferrari. Putting the company firmly at the forefront of automotive technology thus far in the 21st century, the LaFerrari Aperta combines lessons learned from Formula One, Corse Clienti and Ferrari's previous road-going supercars. This would be Ferrari's first foray into hybrid-electric vehicles; in doing so, the LaFerrari sought to use this technology to support and benefit the already ludicrous performance of its traditional combustion engine. Increasing performance while reducing its carbon footprint, harnessing the benefits of electric power gives the LaFerrari Aperta truly mind-bending performance with all the flair and soul that Ferrari's most valued customers have come to know and love.Over the course of the past year, Ferrari's 70th Anniversary has been celebrated on six continents and dozens of countries around the world, celebrating a company that has been at the forefront of motorsport and automotive culture since its very beginnings. At all of these celebrations, the LaFerrari Aperta has been at the forefront of the festivities, a shining light pointing towards Ferrari's bright future, showing that while the past has been nothing short of extraordinary, the best is still yet to come.Today, the future starts here with this very special LaFerrari Aperta.While only 209 LaFerrari Apertas have been slated for production, the winning bidder of this lot shall receive the 210th example built. Not yet constructed, this specific LaFerrari Aperta shall be sporting a new and unique livery to be unveiled during Ferrari's 70th Anniversary on 9 September. Furthermore, all proceeds for the vehicle will be sold to benefit charity, channelling our passion to support those in need. A wholly unique opportunity to acquire a true one-off Ferrari, this LaFerrari Aperta shall stand out from the rest due to the uniqueness of its livery and pride of place in the model's production run. Not only would this be a noteworthy addition to any lucky tifosi's stable, but an acquisition in support of a very worthy cause.•LaFerrari Aperta numero 210•Realizzata con una livrea esclusiva, sarà presentata durante le celebrazioni del 70° anniversario della Ferrari a Maranello•Un concentrato del meglio delle auto stradali Ferrari, unisce prestazioni e passione•Il ricavato verrà devoluto in beneficenzaNell'arco dei 70 anni di storia della Ferrari, non c'è mai stato un'altra vettura tanto anticipata e tecnologicamente all'avanguardia come questa LaFerrari Aperta. Il risultato di sette decenni di ingegnosità, perseveranza, creatività, passione e successo, LaFerrari Aperta è un'auto che incarna alla perfezione ogni aspetto dell'azienda e del suo mitico fondatore, Enzo Ferrari.Quest'automobile conferma la capacità delle 'rosse' di essere all'avanguardia della tecnologia automobilistica anche nel XXI secolo. LaFerrari Aperta, infatti, riunisce in un'unica vettura il know-how di Formula Uno, Corse Clienti e delle precedenti supercar di Maranello. Questa, poi, è anche la prima volta che Ferrari si cimenta in un veicolo ibrido. Ne' LaFerrari, questa tecnologia, è stata utilizzata per esaltare le prestazioni del, già performante di suo, motore a combustione. L'aumento della potenza e la riduzione delle emissioni, entrambi ottenuti grazie al motore elettrico, danno all'esperienza di guida de' LaFerrari Aperta una nuova emozione oltre a quella per cui le 'rosse' sono conosciute e amate in tutto il mondo.Nel corso dell'ultimo anno, il 70° anniversario è stato celebrato nei sei continenti, con tappe in decine di paesi in tutto il mondo. Le celebrazioni festeggiavano questa società che è stata all'avanguardia della sportività e della cultura motoristica sin dagli albori dell'automobilismo. In tutte le tappe, LaFerrari Aperta è stata la stella polare che celebra un brillante passato e indica un radioso futuro.Oggi, quel futuro inizia qui, con questa speciale LaFerrari Aperta.Mentre ne sono state previste soltanto 209, il vincitore di quest'asta si aggiudicherà la numero 210. Non ancora costruita, questa LaFerrari Aperta verrà svelata con una livrea assolutamente inedita il 9 settembre, durante il 70° anniversario della Casa di Maranello. Tutti i proventi dell'incanto dell'auto saranno devoluti in beneficenza, perché la passione aiuti chi ne ha più bisogno. Un'occasione unica per acquisire una vera fuoriserie Ferrari, questa LaFerrari Aperta si distingue per l'unicità della livrea, fiore all'occhiello di tutta la produzione. Un esemplare che non è solo un pezzo da novanta da aggiungere alla collezione dei veri aficionados, ma anche un'ottima occasione di spendersi per una buona causa.Addendum:Please note that this lot is subject to VAT on the full purchase price (both on the hammer price and commission). Should you require further information, please speak to RM Sotheby's Administration department.RM Sotheby's and Ferrari are pleased to announce that all of the proceeds of this lot will be donated to Save the Children. This LaFerrari Aperta will be finished in a one-of-a-kind livery in stunning metallic Rosso Fuoco with a metallic Bianco Italia double racing stripe on the bonnet and rear deck. The interior will be trimmed in black Alcantara with red leather inserts on the seats, red stitching, and glossy black carbon fiber trim.RM Sotheby's e Ferrari sono lieti di annunciare che tutti i proventi di questo lotto saranno donati a Save the Children. LaFerrari Aperta avrà questa livrea esclusiva: uno splendido Rosso Fuoco metallizzato con due strisce Bianco Italia, sempre metallizzate, che partono dal cofano e finiscono nel posteriore. I sedili saranno in Alcantara nera, con inserti in pelle rossa, come le cuciture, e inserti in fibra di carbonio lucida.