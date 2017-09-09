2013 Ferrari LaFerrari Prototype

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€1,100,000 - €1,300,000 . Used for the private LaFerrari preview in 2013. Reference car used in the factory Atelier for customer configuration sessionsProduced in late 2012 as a pre-production model, this LaFerrari prototype holds a special place in the hierarchy of the revered model and is likely memorable to any enthusiast lucky enough to purchase a LaFerrari new. This was the very first LaFerrari that most laid eyes on, as it was used by Ferrari during the private preview for the model in 2013.After the LaFerrari's official unveiling to the public at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show, chassis number 194925 continued to play a significant role in the model's history. Kept in the factory Atelier throughout 2013, it was made available to every client who travelled to Maranello to configure their new LaFerrari, allowing clients to carefully analyse and consider the specification of their own car alongside a completed car for reference.Offered for sale for the very first time, this is a remarkable opportunity to purchase an exceptionally interesting and significant LaFerrari directly from the factory. Please note that this is a prototype vehicle not homologated for road use and therefore cannot be road registered. Ferrari recommends that this car remains stationary and inactive, for static display only.•Usato per l'anteprima esclusiva de' LaFerrari nel 2013•Auto di riferimento utilizzata nell'Atelier della fabbrica come modello per le personalizzazioni dei clientiProdotto alla fine del 2012 come pre-serie, questo prototipo LaFerrari ha un posto tutto suo nella storia del modello ed è probabilmente un pezzo memorabile per qualsiasi collezionista così fortunato da possedere già una LaFerrari. Questa infatti è la prima LaFerrari che il mondo abbia mai visto, dato che è stata usata dalla Casa di Maranello durante l'anteprima privata nel 2013.Dopo esser stato presentato al pubblico al Salone dell'auto di Ginevra del 2013, il telaio numero 194925 ha continuato a svolgere un ruolo significativo nella storia del modello. Esposto nell'Atelier della fabbrica per tutto il 2013, è stato messo a disposizione dei clienti che venivano a Maranello per configurare la propria LaFerrari, dando loro la possibilità di avere un parametro di riferimento per le loro personalizzazioni.Messa in vendita per la prima volta, è un'occasione notevole per acquistare una LaFerrari particolarmente interessante e significativa per la storia del modello. Con il valore aggiunto di acquistarla direttamente dalla fabbrica.Si prega di notare che si tratta di un prototipo non omologato per l'uso stradale e che pertanto non può essere immatricolato. Ferrari inoltre raccomanda che quest'auto venga usata come display statico e, quindi, inattivo.Addendum:Please note that this is a prototype vehicle not homologated for road use and therefore cannot be road registered. Ferrari recommends that this car remains stationary and inactive, for static display only. The buyer is required to sign a special agreement with Ferrari regarding its use. Please note that this lot is subject to VAT on the full purchase price (both on the hammer price and commission). Should you require further information, please speak to RM Sotheby's Administration department.Si prega di notare che si tratta di un prototipo non omologato per l'impiego stradale e che pertanto non può essere immatricolato. Ferrari raccomanda che l'auto rimanga inattiva e che venga usata solo per esposizione statica. L'acquirente è inoltre tenuto a firmare uno speciale accordo con Ferrari in merito al suo utilizzo.Inoltre si fa presente che a questo lotto verrà applicata l'IVA sull'intero prezzo di acquisto, cioè sia sul valore finale che sulla commissione. Per ulteriori informazioni, si consiglia di rivolgersi direttamente all'amministrazione di RM Sotheby's.