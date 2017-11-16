loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari FF

car description

Verde Mexico Metallic with Nero Leather Interior, Nero Dashboard and Carpets, Verde Stitching and Piping, Quilted Pattern Nero Headlining, 20” Two Tone Diamond Finish Rims with Yellow Brake Callipers, Air Conditioning, Electronic Suspension, CST, Cruise Control, Full Electric Heated Daytona Seats with Driver Memory, Front and Rear Parking Distance Control with Front and Rear Cameras, AFS System, Electro-Chromatic Rear View Mirror, Carbon Fibre Steering Wheel and LED’s, HELE, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Suspension Lifter, Sports Exhaust Pipes, Passenger Display, TPMS, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Satellite Navigation, Premium HIFI System with Single CD Player and Security System with NavTrak.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    400614
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > FF
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    200092
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    4400 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    6.3
77 High Street,Lyndhurst,
SO43 7PB
United Kingdom

