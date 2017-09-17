loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari FF

£209,950
Used condition, Franchise approved, Ask for a personalised video

Argento Nurburgring, Testa Di Moro semi-aniline leather, Grigio Scuro carpets, Apple carplay, Giallo brake calipers, Rear CD reader, Front grill with chromed edges, Carbon Fibre central zone, Carbon Fibre driver zone + LED's, Bridge in Carbonio, Exterior sill kick in Carbon Fibre, Carbon Fibre centre caps, Colore Esterno Vettura painted dash inserts, Panoramic roof, Filo Beige Tradizione Prancing Horse stitched on headrests, Outer mirror Nero inserts, Entertainment pack, Sport exhaust pipes, High emotion low emission, Strumentazione Colore Giallo instrument panel, 'Scuderia Ferrari' shields, Diamond pattern style seats, Navtrak anti-theft system, Dual view front parking camera, Privacy rear windows, 20" forged diamond rims, Testa Di Moro coloured stitching, Tyre pressure monitoring system, TV tuner

  • Ad ID
    330102
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > FF
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    2729 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    6262
Ring Road, Lower Wortley
Leeds,
United Kingdom

