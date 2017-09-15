Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: FERRARI Model: FF Trim: 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28000 Engine Size: 6300 Ext Color: BLUE
Scuderia Shields 990, Giallo Modena Brake Calipers 864, Steering Wheel LED's 2,922, Ventilates Seats 864, Daytona Style Seats 2,832, Front Parking Sensors 912, Rear Parking Sensors 2,112, Cruise control, Electric boot release, Engine start button, Front and rear parking sensors, Navigation system, Race Manettino, Rear parking camera, Speed sensitive power steering, Auto dimming heated door mirrors, Bi-Xenon headlights, Body colour bumpers, Daytime running lights, Electric front windows, Electrochromic door mirrors, Rain and light sensors, Sound insulating windscreen, Dual zone air conditioning, Electric reach + rake adjustable steering column, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Full electric seats, Heated front seats, Lumbar support, Multifunction steering wheel, Rear armrest, Sports seats, 2 stage front airbags, ABS/EBD, Carbon-Ceramic brakes, Electronic stability control, Retractable side airbag, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Anti theft alarm, Navtrak vehicle tracking system, Remote central locking, Transponder key, Adaptive damping system,Ferrari Ff 2dr Auto
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom
