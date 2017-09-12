FERRARI FF 2dr Auto [HELE]

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: FERRARI Model: FF Trim: 2dr Auto [HELE] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 24839 Engine Size: 6300 Ext Color: Grigio Silverstone
Nero Alcantara Carpet,Carbon Fibre Driver Zone with LEDS,Dashboard Inserts In Carbon Fibre,Central Zone in Carbon Fibre,Carbon Fibre Central Bridge,Beige Chiaro Stitching,Headlining in Cuoio Semi Anilina Leather,Rev Counter in Yellow,Scuderia Wing Badges,20'' Forged Diamond Finish Wheel,Silver Brake Calipers,Sports Exhaust Tailpipes,High Power HiFi System,Full Electirc Seats,AFS Lighting System,Cruise Control,Rear Parking Camera,Front and Rear Parking Sensors,Tyre Pressure Monitoring System,Balance Of Service Plan Until December 2018
Graypaul Ferrari Nottingham
Nottingham, NG72NR, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom
In a world of performance SUVs, diesel powered sports cars and battery a...
As part of Ferrari’s 70th anniversary celebrations, RM Sotheby’s hosted ...