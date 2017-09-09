1997 Ferrari F50

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€1,625,000 - €1,850,000 . 13,800 km from new. Full service recently completed, including fuel tank replacement. Ferrari Classiche certified. Ferrari's iconic 1990s supercarBuilt to celebrate the marque's 50th anniversary, the Ferrari F50 was powered by a 520-hp 4.7-litre normally aspirated V-12 with five valves per cylinder. It was derived directly from the Tipo 040 powerplant that Ferrari used in Alain Prost's Ferrari 641 during the 1990 Formula 1 season. The six-speed longitudinally mounted gearbox, complete with a limited-slip differential, was fitted behind the engine. This configuration is very similar to that used on contemporary Ferrari Formula 1 cars and gives the F50 nearly perfect balance.Perhaps the most important engineering work done for F50 was the car's Cytec aerospace carbon fibre chassis, which tipped the scales at just 225 pounds. The F50's rubber bladder fuel tank was housed within the chassis, behind the driver and in front of the engine, yet another Ferrari innovation inspired by the aircraft industry. The F50's braking performance was no less impressive than the engine's massively drilled and ventilated disc brakes were fitted along with Brembo-supplied four-piston brake callipers, enabling the car to stop to rest from 113 km/h in just 54 meters. The F50's careful engineering enabled the car to achieve legendary performance statistics. Simply put, if one were to imagine a street-legal Formula 1 car, the F50 would likely come very close to that dream. With only 349 examples produced between 1995 and 1997, they are exceptionally rare and difficult to find today.The car offered here, chassis number 107145, retains all of its major original mechanical components, as confirmed within its Ferrari Classiche certification binder. Finished in quintessential Rosso Corsa over Nero and a European-delivery example, the car was registered in Germany as of 1999 before moving to Japan, where it was registered in the Province of Tama in 2005. By 2013, the car had returned to Europe, where it was imported to the UK and has remained ever since. With just 13,800 km showing on its odometer, all relevant service needs have been completed, including the rubber bladder fuel tank, and the car is ready to be driven and enjoyed. Accompanied by its original books and tools, the F50 is truly an incredible machine to behold and is a car that would thrill even the most seasoned and talented drivers on the open road, as it is the only Ferrari supercar to combine convertible bodywork, a manual transmission and V-12 engine all in one glorious automotive cocktail.•13.800 km totali•Tagliando completo appena effettuato (compresa la sostituzione del serbatoio del carburante) •Certificata Ferrari Classiche•Iconica supercar Ferrari degli anni '90Realizzata per celebrare il 50° anniversario del marchio, la Ferrari F50 monta un V-12 aspirato, 5 litri, 5 valvole per cilindro e capace di 520 CV. Questo propulsore deriva direttamente dal motore Tipo 040 che Alain Prost aveva sulla Ferrari 641 di Formula 1 nel 1990. Il cambio longitudinale a sei marce, insieme al differenziale a scorrimento limitato, è stato montato dietro il motore. Questa configurazione, molto simile a quella usata sulle F1 di oggi, dà alla F50 un bilanciamento ottimale.La soluzione ingegneristica più interessante, però, è il telaio Cytec Aerospace in fibra di carbonio, che pesa solo 102 kg. Il serbatoio del carburante in gomma è stato alloggiato all'interno del telaio stesso, dietro al conducente e davanti al motore, un'ulteriore innovazione Ferrari ispirata dall'industria aeronautica. A proposito di prestazioni, sono impressionanti anche quelle in frenata che, grazie a quattro dischi vistosamente traforati e autoventilati, con pinze a quattro pistoncini, rigorosamente Brembo, permettono alla F50 di passare da 113 km/h a 0 in soli 54 metri.Progettata per stupire, la F50 è quanto di più vicino a un'auto di Formula 1 in versione stradale ci possa essere. Con soli 349 esemplari prodotti tra il 1995 e il 1997, questa 'rossa' è eccezionalmente rara e molto difficile da trovare sul mercato.La vettura proposta, con telaio numero 107145, mantiene tutti i principali componenti meccanici originali, come confermato nel certificato Ferrari Classiche. Rigorosamente Rosso Corsa, con interni Nero, è una vettura europea, visto che inizialmente è immatricolata in Germania (1999). Successivamente viene trasferita in Giappone dove, nel 2005, la registrano nella provincia di Tama. Nel 2013 torna in Europa, questa volta però nel Regno Unito, dove rimane fino ad oggi.Con appena 13.800 km sul contachilometri, sono state completate tutte le necessarie operazioni di manutenzione, compresa la sostituzione del serbatoio del carburante in gomma. L'auto, quindi, è pronta per essere guidata e goduta. Fornita di manuali e attrezzi originali, questa F50 è veramente un'auto incredibile da ammirare. Una supercar capace di emozionare anche i piloti più esperti, grazie al cocktail da vera sportiva che combina carrozzeria aperta, cambio manuale e motore V-12.