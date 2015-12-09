FERRARI F430 SPIDER MANUAL 9000 MILES - ROSSO CORSA

Information 2006/55 FERRARI F430 SPIDER (ROSSO RED) MANUAL 9,000 MILES Only 9,000 miles from new Manual, Rossa Corsa with Crema interior. Daytona seats with Red carpets. Full Ferrari main dealer service history. Electric seats, Yellow callipers, Electric roof, Cruise Control Climate Control Ferrari wing shields. This rare manual specification will be supplied with a Ferrari main dealer service. Absolutely pristine condition throughout, comes with all original books, tools kit and Cover etc. Interested In Vehicle Print Vehicle Details Back To Index
ferrari f430 spider manual 9000 mile rosso-corsa red cruise-control 2006 italian fast rwd supercar petrol convertible 430 v8 coupe mid-engine 2wd
393-395 Hendon Way
London, NW4 3LP, London
United Kingdom