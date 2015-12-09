loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

FERRARI F430 SPIDER MANUAL 9000 MILES - ROSSO CORSA

Photos Map

car description

Information 2006/55 FERRARI F430 SPIDER (ROSSO RED) MANUAL 9,000 MILES Only 9,000 miles from new Manual, Rossa Corsa with Crema interior. Daytona seats with Red carpets. Full Ferrari main dealer service history. Electric seats, Yellow callipers, Electric roof, Cruise Control Climate Control Ferrari wing shields. This rare manual specification will be supplied with a Ferrari main dealer service. Absolutely pristine condition throughout, comes with all original books, tools kit and Cover etc. Interested In Vehicle Print Vehicle Details Back To Index

Accessories

ferrari f430 spider manual 9000 mile rosso-corsa red cruise-control 2006 italian fast rwd supercar petrol convertible 430 v8 coupe mid-engine 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413081
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > F430
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    9000 mi
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

393-395 Hendon Way
London, NW4 3LP, London
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!