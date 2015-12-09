loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari F430 Spider

car description

Rosso Corsa with Crema Leather Interior, Nero Dashboard and Carpets, Nero Headliner, Nero Stitching, 20” Alloy Wheels with Rosso Brake Callipers, Air Conditioning, Electronic Suspension, CST, Daytona Seats, Power Hood, Xenon Headlamps, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Stereo System with Single CD Player and Security System with NavTrak.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418540
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > F430
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    147720
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    27400 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2006
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.3
£84,995

77 High Street,Lyndhurst,
SO43 7PB
United Kingdom

