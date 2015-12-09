car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Ferrari F430 Spider F1 2006, 37.800 km, top condition This exotic ferrari F430 Spider F1 is designed by Pininfarina. This example is new delivered in 2006. This Ferrari has beautiful Grigio Silverstone paint in new condition. The paint is decorated with original Ferrari rims with red brake callipers. The costum-made interior has beautiful Burundy red leather bucket seats. The steering wheel is inspired by Formule 1 which include a starter push button and flippers to control the gearbox. The 4308CC V8, 490HP engine has only driven 37.850 km and has full service history . The sound of this magnificent Ferrari will sound like music in the ears of the fan. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.