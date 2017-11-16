Ferrari F430 SCUDERIA

car description

Our fabulous lightweight F430 enjoys an extra 20 bhp over a standard car from its V8 engine, which in conjunction with its supermodel weight loss of 100 kilos over the full fat version gives this car formidable power to weight ratio. Finished in striking Nero metallic and factory silver twin body stripes with matching Alcantara trimmed carbon fibre sports seating. This example features the fullest specification including carbon fibre interior, 4 point belts, carbon ceramic brakes with yellow calipers, matching wheel centres and dials. The interior is complimented with yellow cross stitch to seating and trim. The car features Scuderia front wing badges. This is a 2 owner car with full Ferrari service history and will be supplied to its fortunate new owner with a fresh service in place to be carried out by Stratstone Ferrari. As you would expect with low owners and mileage this is an unmarked example of the rare right hand drive F430 Scuderia Coupe.