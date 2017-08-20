loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari F430

£98,500
Full Leather, Climate Control, Electric Seats, Parking Sensors Boss Motor Company are extremely proud to present this 2008/58 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe.Beautifully Finished in Grigio Silverstone with Crema Hide Throughout and Contrast Stitched in Nero.Having only covered 19,000 Miles From New, this example benefits from a FULL Ferrari Main Dealer Service History and will come with a NEW FERRARI SERVICE, to be completed by Ferrari London.New 'No Advisory' MOT.EXTENSIVE SPECIFICATION INCLUDES:Daytona Style Electric Seats, Carbon Fibre Driving Zone, Carboceramic Brake System, Yellow Brake Calipers, Scuderia Shields, Challenge Type Wheels, Leather Headliner, 6 CD Changer, Yellow Instruments, Rear Parking Sensors, Navtrak, Full Ferrari Toolkit and Compressor. - VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME- FINANCE AVAILABLE THROUGH OUR WEBSITE - RAC WARRANTY

  • Ad ID
    305771
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > F430
  • Mileage
    19000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4308
Hangar 7 Old Hangar Farm
Chesham, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

