Ferrari F430

£110,000
Air Conditioning, Electric Seats, Full Leather, Tool Kit present, Sports Seats, Yellow Rev Counter, 19'' Alloys, Full service history Beautiful Ferrari 430 Spider in rare Rosso Scuderia with 14,300 miles FSH. Breathtaking car with rare factory sports seats, Scuderia Shields, Yellow rev Counter. All books, toolkit and unused tyre inflation kit. Hard to find 430's as nice as this.

Air Conditioning, Electric Seats, Full Leather, Tool Kit present, Sports Seats, Yellow Rev Counter, 19'' Alloys, Full service history

  • Ad ID
    258651
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > F430
  • Mileage
    14600 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4308
Epsom, Surrey
United Kingdom

