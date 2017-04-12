car description

Red Brake Calipers, Blue Seat Belts, Crema Comfort Seats, Black Electric Hood, Full Service History, Scuderia Wing Shields, Red Rev Counter, Push Start Button, Traction Control, Electric Mirrors, Electric Seats, Satellite Navigation, Stereo, ABS, Power Steering, Air Bag, Air Conditioning Stunning 2006 Ferrari F430 Spider. For the Ferrari owner who wants something a little different. This is the classic alternative colour combination of Tour de France Blue complemented by a gorgeous Crema interior, this colour combination rarely becomes available. This 430 has been meticulously main dealer maintained and has 29,000 miles on the clock. The current owner has added red brake calipers and blue seat belts, supplied by Ferrari and fitted by us here at Autofficina.