Ferrari F430

£77,000
Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Power Hood, Yellow Rev Counter, Yellow Brake Calipers, Drilled Alloy Foot Pedals, Daytona Electric Seats, Sub Woofer, Scuderia Wing Shields, Carbon Fibre Central Tunnel, Carbon Inserts in Dash, 19'' Alloys, Main dealer service history Left Hand Drive Ferrari F430 Spider in Bianco Fuji, a rare colour. Daytona seats with Black inserts. 40,000 miles Factory Fitted Wing Shields. Carbon Centre Console, Carbon Central Tunnel. Ferrari Embossed Head Rests. Full Ferrari and Specialist Service History. UK registered.

  • Ad ID
    258638
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > F430
  • Mileage
    40000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
Epsom, Surrey
United Kingdom

