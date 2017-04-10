car description

Full electric daytona seats, Scuderia Shields, Carbon Fibre Driving ZoneVVS are delighted to offer this beautiful 2006 Ferrari F430 F1 Spider having only covered 28000 miles from new. Presented in the sought after colour of nero daytona with contrasting sabbia leather with. A superb spec car with, scuderia shields, yellow rev counter, carbon driving zone and red brake calipers. A superb order car with comprehensive service history., Please visit www.vvsuk.co.uk for 20 High Definition photographs of this car.