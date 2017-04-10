car description

Carbon driving zone, Scuderia Shields, Daytona seatsVVS are delighted to offer this beautiful low mileage 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Spider having only covered 16000 miles from new. Presented in the rare and sought after colour of Giallo Modena with contrasting nero leather with yellow stitching. A superb spec car with 16M upgrades including front bumper, carbon rear valance, scuderia shields, 16M stripes, yellow rev counter, carbon driving zone. A superb order car with comprehensive service history and is VAT qualifying, just perfect for the export market too., Please visit www.vvsuk.co.uk for 20 High Definition photographs of this car.