1989 Ferrari F40

€950,000 - €1,100,000 (£874,095 - £1,012,110)
Has reserve price
RM Sotheby's - Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione
Ferrari S.p.A. 09 Sep 2017

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€950,000 - €1,100,000 . Desirable ‘non-cat, non-adjust' example suspension. Fresh service at Ferrari Antwerp. European-delivery example. Application for certification submitted to Ferrari ClassicheThe Ferrari F40 is perhaps the incarnation of the ultimate driver's car and one of the best analogical and pure supercars ever produced. Its iconic styling, blistering performance and legendary ruthless behaviour made it one of the most highly sought-after and admired Ferraris of all time when it was new, and it can still proudly vie for this title today.Chassis number 83572 was completed by the Factory in December 1989 and delivered new to Belgium. It was then sold in Japan and re-painted in Giallo Modena and then put up for sale by SAM Motors of Sengakuji in 1991. The car remained in Japan for the majority of its life and while not much is known of its history in that country, in 2013 it was re-imported in Europe and a full service, which included replacing the car's fuel tanks, was done. A more recent service was carried out by Ferrari Antwerp in August 2017. A car that truly needs no introduction, a well-kept, ready-to-drive F40 should be the cornerstone of any world-class Ferrari collection. More than capable of keeping up with today's current crop of supercars, it is hard to believe that the F40 is over 25 years old, as both its performance and looks still excite those lucky enough to get in the driver's seat. This immaculate, first-generation F40 is ready to be enjoyed by its new owner.•Versione con sospensioni e scarichi normali•Recentemente tagliandata presso la Ferrari Antwerp•Esemplare europeo•Domanda di certificazione presentata a Ferrari ClassicheLa Ferrari F40 è probabilmente la massima espressione di supercar analogica ed estrema. La linea iconica, le prestazioni mozzafiato e il suo ormai leggendario comportamento esuberante l'hanno resa una delle 'rosse' più sognate e ammirate di sempre fin dal lancio. Oggi, nonostante i suoi anni, il giudizio degli appassionati non è cambiato di una virgola, anzi. Completata nel dicembre ‘89, l'auto con telaio numero 83572 è stata consegnata, nuova, in Belgio, per essere rivenduta successivamente in Giappone, dove viene ridipinta in Giallo Modena. Venduta nel ‘91 dalla SAM Motors di Sengakuji, della sua storia giapponese si sa poco, nonostante l'automobile sia rimasta nel Paese del Sol Levante per la maggior parte della sua vita. Riportata in Europa nel 2013, le viene eseguito un tagliando completo che ha incluso anche la sostituzione dei serbatoi di carburante. L'ultimo tagliando è stato fatto dalla Ferrari Antwerp nell'agosto scorso. Un'auto che non ha bisogno di presentazioni, ben conservata e pronta all'uso. Una F40 così è la pietra miliare in ogni collezione Ferrari che si rispetti. Supercar ancora attualissima, per disegno e prestazioni è capace di emozionare i fortunati possessori. Sembra davvero incredibile che questa Ferrari abbia più di 25 anni: esemplare immacolato, si tratta di una F40 di prima generazione, pronta per essere goduta da subito dal prossimo proprietario.Addendum:Please note that the mileage showing on this car is 9,300 km, which is believed to be original.Nota: Il chilometraggio indicato è di 9.300 km e si ritiene veritiero. To view this car and others currently consigned to this auction, please visit the RM website at rmsothebys.com/.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310493
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ferrari > F40
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    09/09/2017
  • Lot number:
    146
41042,
Italy

