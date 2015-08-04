loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

Photos Map

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved, Special Paint

Accessories

Rosso Fuoco (special paint colour), Nero leather, Nero carpets, AFS system, Alcantara Nera baule tappets, Brushed Nero brake calipers, Carbon Fibre driver zone + LED's, Carbon Fibre central bridge, Carbon Fibre Portabicchieri, Cruise control, Cinture Rot safety belts, Carbon Fibre dashboard inserts, Rosso Prancing Horse stitched on headrests, Nero external mirror inserts, Strumentazione Colore Rosso instrument panel, 'Scuderia Ferrari' shields, Internal/external electrochromic mirrors, Navtrak anti-theft system, Parking camera, Front camera with dual view, 20" Diamond cut rims, Alcantara Nera internal 'B' posts, Sedili Taglia Large Carbon Fibre racing seats, Filo Speciale Rosso coloured special stitching

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418215
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > F12
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4724 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    6262
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£244,950

Ring Road, Lower Wortley
Leeds
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!