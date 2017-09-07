Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

car description

The exterior benefits from front and rear parking sensors, front and rear parking cameras, Scuderia wing shields, Nero Five spoke Alloy wheels, Rosso Brake Calipers and Carbon Ceramic Brake discs. Today this exceptional F12 has covered under 25,000 Miles from new. It has been serviced annually via main dealer and remains covered by Ferraris extended Power Warranty. Accompanied by its original books, spare key, spare tracker fob and tools, this exceptional F12 is located in our showrooms just outside London and is available to view immediately.