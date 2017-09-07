loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

Compare this car
£217,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

The exterior benefits from front and rear parking sensors, front and rear parking cameras, Scuderia wing shields, Nero Five spoke Alloy wheels, Rosso Brake Calipers and Carbon Ceramic Brake discs. Today this exceptional F12 has covered under 25,000 Miles from new. It has been serviced annually via main dealer and remains covered by Ferraris extended Power Warranty. Accompanied by its original books, spare key, spare tracker fob and tools, this exceptional F12 is located in our showrooms just outside London and is available to view immediately.

Accessories

ferrari f12 berlinetta alcantara alloy-wheels carbon ceramic-brakes leather parking-sensor rhd tracker v12 warranty italian fast rwd supercar petrol 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310919
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > F12
Email Dealer >>

Little Green Street Farm, Green Street
Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed