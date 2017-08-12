loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

£255,000
Used condition, Franchise approved,

Adaptive front lighting system, Bi-Xenon headlights, Body coloured bumpers, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front windows, Electrochrome door mirrors, Electrochrome rear view mirror, Headlight washers, Rain and light sensors, Dual zone air conditioning, Electric adjustable steering column, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Tilting rear shelf

  • Ad ID
    303752
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > F12
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5359 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    6262
Ring Road, Lower Wortley
Leeds,
United Kingdom

