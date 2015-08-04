FERRARI F12 BERLINETTA 6.2 2dr (start/stop)

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: FERRARI Model: F12 BERLINETTA Trim: 6.2 2dr (start/stop) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 9000 Engine Size: 6262 Ext Color: Red
Solid Rosso Scuderia, Upgrades - 20 in Diamond Finished Forged Wheel Rims, Cruise Control, Full Electric Seats, Hi Fi Premium System, Privacy Rear Windows, Carbon Fibre Front Spoiler, Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser Wings, Carbon Fibre Sill Covers, Exterior Sill Kick in Carbon Fibre, Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fenders, Carbon Fibre Driver Zone + LEDs Steering Wheel, Giallo Modena Brake Calipers, Carbon Fibre Cup Holder, AFS Lighting system, Carbon Fibre Central Tunnel, Front Suspension Lift System, 1 owner, Last serviced on 31/10/2017 at 8,276 miles, Full dealership history, Standard Features - Maps Navigation, Dual Zone Air Conditioning System, Start/Stop System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Parking Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Radio with USB Port on Tunnel Pocket, Rain Sensor, Upholstery - Leather, Engine Start Button on Steering Wheel, Infotelematic System, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Key with Transponder, Integrated Anti - Theft Alarm. 2 seats, Rybrook has over 70 years experience in the prestige car industry, 238,850
Rybrook Specialist Cars
Solihull, B945NH, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Aug 4, 2015